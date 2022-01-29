Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD
Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Oppenlander works at
Dr. Oppenlander's Office Locations
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4110Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
University of Michigan Department of Neurosurgery1500 E Medical Center Dr # 3552, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, stenosis, and arthritis of the lumbar spine. After more then 2 years of severe pain I was referred to the neurologists in my area. I got shuffled around between doctors there. After another 9 months they said I would need a complicated surgery they were afraid to perform and I could end up in a wheelchair. Well needless to say I went to U of M and ended up with Dr Oppenlander and I’m glad I did. He was able to fix my spine better than I could of expected. I ended up having to have a cage, rods and screws between L2and S1, because my spine ended up breaking during a long surgery 13 hours ( because of the osteoporosis I forgot to mention). Thank you to Dr Oppenlander, PA Tom and the rest of the staff. They are the best!
About Dr. Mark Oppenlander, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Oppenlander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppenlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oppenlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenlander works at
Dr. Oppenlander has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppenlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.