Dr. Mark Osterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Osterman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Penn Radnor Gastroenterology, University of Pennsylvania250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
I was diagnosed with Crohns disease at a local hospital. While they tried various things over around 2months with no improvement and me declining. My wife moved me down to UPENN Pres. to see Dr Osterman. I was not only feeling better in around week but found the correct treatment in days. I truly thank Dr Osterman from bottom of my heart for his level of care, treatment and advice on treating the crohns. I truly believe him and the hospital are on another level. While I don't believe the more rural hospital I visited did anything maliciously they were simply outclassed by the highest professionals and technology. Thankyou DR OSTERMAN we truly owe you everything! I have a 2nd chance at life now.
About Dr. Mark Osterman, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
