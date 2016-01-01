Overview of Dr. Mark Ostrem, MD

Dr. Mark Ostrem, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Ostrem works at Carney Cardiology in Dorchester, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Laryngitis, Fever and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.