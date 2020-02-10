Dr. Mark Ovsiowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovsiowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ovsiowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ovsiowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Ovsiowitz works at
Locations
Santa Monica UCLA Gastroenterology1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6240
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with him have been a blessing I am incredibly thankful not only for him but the medical staff!
About Dr. Mark Ovsiowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881712370
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ovsiowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ovsiowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ovsiowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ovsiowitz works at
Dr. Ovsiowitz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ovsiowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovsiowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovsiowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovsiowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovsiowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.