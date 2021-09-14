Dr. Mark Owens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Owens, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Owens, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 511 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 499-7733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
I went with my relative do a couple doctors and finally he put him on the right medication, i would definitely recommend him
About Dr. Mark Owens, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922218015
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.