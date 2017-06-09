Dr. Mark Oxman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Oxman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Oxman, DO
Dr. Mark Oxman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Oxman works at
Dr. Oxman's Office Locations
-
1
Fresenius Medical Care Dayton Regional Dialysis No7211 SHULL RD, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 237-7464
-
2
Nephrology Associates of Dayton Inc.7700 Washington Village Dr Ste 230, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-3132
-
3
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 328, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 235-2757
-
4
Nephrology Associates of Dayton Inc7231 SHULL RD, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 235-2757
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oxman?
very processional and shows interest in patient very satified would highly recommend him
About Dr. Mark Oxman, DO
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417921958
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oxman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oxman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oxman works at
Dr. Oxman has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.