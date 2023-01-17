Overview of Dr. Mark Packer, MD

Dr. Mark Packer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Packer works at Mercy Clinic - Ear, Nose And Throat in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.