Dr. Mark Packer, MD

Neurotology
3.4 (9)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Packer, MD

Dr. Mark Packer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Packer works at Mercy Clinic - Ear, Nose And Throat in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Packer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Town & Country Head & Neck
    607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr Packer spent a lot of time explaining my condition. He was very professional and pleasant. He went out of his way to communicate with me. We had no issues with his office either. I would recommend anyone to go to him.
    Photo: Dr. Mark Packer, MD
    About Dr. Mark Packer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760470686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Packer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Packer works at Mercy Clinic - Ear, Nose And Throat in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Packer’s profile.

    Dr. Packer has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

