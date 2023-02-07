Overview of Dr. Mark Paden, MD

Dr. Mark Paden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Paden works at Orthooklahoma P C. in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.