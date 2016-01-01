See All General Dentists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Mark Padolsky, DDS

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Padolsky, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Padolsky works at Atlanta Dental Group PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Dental Group PC
    1624 PIEDMONT AVE NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 440-1526

About Dr. Mark Padolsky, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1689895849
Education & Certifications

  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Padolsky, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Padolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Padolsky works at Atlanta Dental Group PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Padolsky’s profile.

Dr. Padolsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padolsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

