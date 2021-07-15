Overview of Dr. Mark Page, MD

Dr. Mark Page, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine



Dr. Page works at Lafayette Orthopaedics Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.