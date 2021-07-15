Dr. Mark Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Page, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Page, MD
Dr. Mark Page, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page's Office Locations
-
1
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Page?
Dr. Page performed hip replacement surgery on my right hip, and I really don't believe it could have gone better. I found the doctor to be thorough in his explanations, knowledgeable and a very caring person. His staff is also top notch.
About Dr. Mark Page, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073582573
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.