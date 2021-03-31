Overview

Dr. Mark Pamer, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Pamer works at Mark J. Pamer, D.O., LLC in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.