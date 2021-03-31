Dr. Mark Pamer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pamer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Pamer, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Locations
Mark J Pamer DO LLC573 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 221-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!! What a doctor, what a humanitarian. I was referred to him by my PCP & that was the best recommendation I have ever received. I began seeing Dr. Pamer in 2016 for lung nodules & COPD. He saved my life, I have had lung nodules since 2013 but he became suspicious of one of the smaller nodules and he ordered a biopsy for & it was a malignancy so I had an upper right lobectomy for Stage 1 lung cancer. He is the most caring doctor I’ve ever had and will call me even after hours if he feels it’s necessary. As for his entire staff, they are kind, caring and just a group of exemplary people. Mrs. Pamer is an exceptional person herself. She remembers more about me a year later than I do myself. This entire group of caregivers are unlike any others I have been too! I must also say that Dr. Pamer has the most fantastic personality - he is a genuinely wonderful person with the best sense of humor. There aren’t many doctors like him - he’s in a league of his own!! Thank you!
About Dr. Mark Pamer, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184824542
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Florida Shands-Jacksonville
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Pamer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pamer speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.