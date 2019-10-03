See All Gastroenterologists in Saginaw, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Scheurer Hospital.

Dr. Pankonin works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Digestive Care Center
    900 Cooper Ave Ste 4300, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-7460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Scheurer Hospital

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2019
    Dr. Pankonin is caring, knowledgable & a good listener. He is able to relate to his patients at their own level of understanding. He takes the time to review test & lab results with the patient in order to provide the best plan of action for better health.
    Dawn Ozark — Oct 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD
    About Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356509947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pankonin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pankonin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pankonin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pankonin works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pankonin’s profile.

    Dr. Pankonin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pankonin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pankonin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pankonin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pankonin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pankonin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

