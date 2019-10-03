Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pankonin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Pankonin works at
Locations
-
1
Covenant Digestive Care Center900 Cooper Ave Ste 4300, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pankonin?
Dr. Pankonin is caring, knowledgable & a good listener. He is able to relate to his patients at their own level of understanding. He takes the time to review test & lab results with the patient in order to provide the best plan of action for better health.
About Dr. Mark Pankonin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356509947
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pankonin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pankonin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pankonin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pankonin works at
Dr. Pankonin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pankonin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pankonin speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pankonin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pankonin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pankonin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pankonin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.