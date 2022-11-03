Overview of Dr. Mark Paradela, MD

Dr. Mark Paradela, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Paradela works at Athens Geriatric/Internal Medcn in Athens, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.