Dr. Mark Parent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Parent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Parent, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parent works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 200, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parent?
Caring, spends the time needed to listen. I am fortunate to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Mark Parent, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558301515
Education & Certifications
- Martinez Va Hosp
- L D S Hospital
- L D S Hospital
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parent accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parent works at
Dr. Parent has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.