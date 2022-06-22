Overview

Dr. Mark Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Alabama Colon & Rectal Institute in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.