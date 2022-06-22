Dr. Mark Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Alabama Colon & Rectal Institute1317 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 458-5000
Princeton Baptist - GME Program701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 783-3000
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the best!!! I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Mark Parker, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033103189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
