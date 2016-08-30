Dr. Mark Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Parker, MD
Dr. Mark Parker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St # P2A, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most knowledgeable doctors that I have visited. Kind, understanding with a great sense of humor. Explains things so that you have an understanding of your condition. Explains what you need to do to improve your well being.
About Dr. Mark Parker, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Nephrology
