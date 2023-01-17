Dr. Mark Pascale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pascale, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Pascale, MD
Dr. Mark Pascale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Pascale's Office Locations
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic3700 36TH AVE NW, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 230-9600
Midtown1110 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 230-9000
Mcbride Outpatient Surgery Center9801 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9226
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Visit went smoothly. They took good care of me and even got all of f my pre-op taken care of so I wouldn’t have to make another trip.
About Dr. Mark Pascale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pascale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascale accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascale has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascale.
