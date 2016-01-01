Overview of Dr. Mark Patterson, MD

Dr. Mark Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Patterson works at Laughlin Medical Group Gen Surg in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.