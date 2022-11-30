Dr. Mark Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Pearson, MD
Dr. Mark Pearson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pearson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pearson's Office Locations
-
1
West Suburban Center Arthritis601 N Barker Rd Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 785-0777
-
2
Prohealth Care Medical Associates Inc240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 785-0777Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
Dr Pearson was highly recommended/ referred by my orthopedic surgeon. He extended his hours to fit me in. I found him to be very thorough and extremely knowledgeable. He is approachable and has a warm, caring manner.
About Dr. Mark Pearson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407857048
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.