Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Perenich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Spine Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and St. Josephs Hospital - North.
Tampa Back Institute6536 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 803-0029
Spine Institute of Florida7028 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (813) 803-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Perenich is great doctor and always takes time to listen to you and address any issues. I had ACL surgery in August and initially I was little scared for surgery but Dr. Mark Perenich is very kind and genuine doctor and surgery was comfortable with doctors and his staff.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Largo Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
- Spine Surgery
