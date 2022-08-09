See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Persky, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Persky, MD

Dr. Mark Persky, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Persky works at NYU Otolaryngology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Persky's Office Locations

    NYU Otolaryngology Associates
    160 E 34th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Persky, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811976921
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • NY U
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Persky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Persky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Persky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Persky works at NYU Otolaryngology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Persky’s profile.

    Dr. Persky has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Persky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

