Dr. Mark Persky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Persky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Persky, MD
Dr. Mark Persky, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Persky works at
Dr. Persky's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Otolaryngology Associates160 E 34th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persky?
In 2010 Dr. Persky surgically removed a growth from my parotid gland. The surgery required entry through my neck. Today, in 2022 The scar is not even visible, but more important the growth is non-existent. Dr. Persky's attention to detail, and his practice of answering every question I had before and after the surgery (and I had many questions) fully and with ultimate patience, are still appreciated all these years later.
About Dr. Mark Persky, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1811976921
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- NY U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persky works at
Dr. Persky has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Persky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.