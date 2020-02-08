Dr. Mark Peterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Peterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Peterman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Peterman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Vein Health6124 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterman?
Sunny and Summer are the two ladies I interacted with at the front desk. They are wonderful. Sorry, I don't remember the technician or the nurse's name but are very good. Dr. Peterman explained the tests he was recommending. The whole experience was very positive.
About Dr. Mark Peterman, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386752939
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterman works at
Dr. Peterman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.