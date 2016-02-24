Overview of Dr. Mark Peters, MD

Dr. Mark Peters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at Retina Northwest PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.