Dr. Mark Petroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Petroff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They completed their fellowship with McCollough Intl Fac Plas Su
Petroff Center Plastic Surgery & Medi-Spa17720 Jean Way Ste 100, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 635-4886
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Medicare
Ever since I was a young girl, I had always been unhappy and insecure with nose. I didn’t like it’s shape and always knew I had a deviated septum which made it difficult for me to breath at the same time. I had always dreamed of a rhinoplasty and I am so glad that I did my research and put my faith in Dr. Petroff and his team. From the first phone call, they all made me feel so comfortable and reassured. I am only a week and a half post op and my nose looks incredible. I am brought to tears with what Dr. Petroff and his team have done for me, my life is changed because of this procedure and I am grateful! Thank you so much!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- McCollough Intl Fac Plas Su
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford Hospital
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Petroff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Petroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petroff.
