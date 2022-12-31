Overview of Dr. Mark Phillips, MD

Dr. Mark Phillips, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Phillips works at Guilford Pain Management in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.