Dr. Mark Picone, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Picone, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.
Austin Heart801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5138
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 887-3033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - Max Starke Dam Rd102 Max Starcke Dam Rd Ste 100, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 283-0064
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am a new patient of Dr. Picone who was recommended by my GP. Having had high blood pressure controlled by medication, I sought more extensive review of my vascular health. I find Dr. Picone to be supported by excellent staff who work well as a team and each are interested in me as a patient and offer great explanation. Dr. Picone is direct and thorough about current condition, options and future outcomes. I am satisfied with all aspects of the Vein Center from scheduling and follow-up.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital|St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Mount Clemens General Hospital|Mt. Clemens General Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Cardiology
Dr. Picone has seen patients for Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
