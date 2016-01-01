Dr. Mark Pinkhasov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkhasov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pinkhasov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Pinkhasov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edgewater, NJ.
Dr. Pinkhasov works at
Palisades Medical Associates125 River Rd Ste 103, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Directions (646) 407-9792
Mohawk Valley Endoscopy Center116 Business Park Dr Ste 1, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 624-7000
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mark Pinkhasov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1528233756
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pinkhasov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinkhasov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkhasov has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinkhasov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinkhasov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkhasov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkhasov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkhasov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.