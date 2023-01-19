See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Mark Piotrowski, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Piotrowski, MD

Dr. Mark Piotrowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Piotrowski works at Suburban Associates In Ophthalmology in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Piotrowski's Office Locations

    Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology LLC
    1100 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 253-4040
    Suburban Associates in Opthalmology
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 3150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 885-4040
    Suburban Assoc In Ophthalmology
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 710, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 290-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Piotrowski performed cataract surgery on both my eyes and the results are outstanding. He was always kind, professional, prompt and seems to truly care about his patients. The entire staff in Hoffman Estates was wonderful as well.
Katherine — Jan 19, 2023
    Katherine — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Piotrowski, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417059114
    Education & Certifications

    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Piotrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piotrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piotrowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piotrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piotrowski has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piotrowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Piotrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piotrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piotrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piotrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

