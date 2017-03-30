Dr. Mark Pipher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pipher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pipher, DPM
Dr. Mark Pipher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can not begin to say enough about how great Dr. Pipher is. I consulted 3 doctors on my surgery before deciding to move forward. Dr. Pipher's professionalism and bed side manner is what you would want all doctors to have. After the surgery he made sure I had everything I needed and continually called or text to make sure I was doing o.k. I was shocked to have so much follow up care. Even 3 months after the surgery I'm still receiving follow up care. I would highly recommend him!
- Oakwood Hospital 18101 Oakwood Blvd Dearborn Mi 48124
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Pipher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pipher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pipher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pipher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pipher.
