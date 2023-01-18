See All Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD

Neurology
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD

Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Pippenger works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pippenger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 310, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Essential Tremor
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr Pippenger has been my MS Memory Doctor for 2 years. He always gives me and my wife (my Carepartner) his full attention, and we have complete confidence in his diagnosis and recommendations.
    Bob — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD
    About Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235248246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pippenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pippenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pippenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pippenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pippenger works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pippenger’s profile.

    Dr. Pippenger has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pippenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pippenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pippenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pippenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pippenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

