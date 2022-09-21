Overview

Dr. Mark Pirwitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.



Dr. Pirwitz works at Seton Heart Institute in Austin, TX with other offices in Burnet, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.