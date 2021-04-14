Dr. Mark Podwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Podwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Podwal, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Podwal works at
Locations
-
1
Mark H Podwal MD55 E 73rd St Apt 1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-7488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podwal?
I would give Dr. Podwal 5 stars I have a fair amount of problems with skin damage and need an attentive and patient Doctor. He was all that and more. I highly recommend him. Joan Dunn
About Dr. Mark Podwal, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1235298357
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podwal works at
Dr. Podwal has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Podwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.