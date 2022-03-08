See All Cardiologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Mark Pollet, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Pollet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pollet works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Brittany Dr.
    5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 769-0933
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Summa Ave.
    8888 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 (225) 769-0933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Took time to make sure we understood the problem and was very patient. Have not had procedure yet, but very impressed during consultation.
    — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Pollet, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972865574
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine and The Texas Heart Institute (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University, College Station, Tx
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pollet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollet works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pollet’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

