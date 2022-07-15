Overview

Dr. Mark Pollock, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Pollock works at Pulmonary & Sleep Specs PC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.