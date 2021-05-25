See All Radiation Oncologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Mark Pomper, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Tamarac, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Pomper, MD

Dr. Mark Pomper, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Pomper works at Horizon Medical Servicesllc in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pomper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Medical Servicesllc
    3920 Nw 49th St, Tamarac, FL 33309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 730-2333
  2. 2
    Horizon Medical Services
    1036 NW 1st Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 730-2333
  3. 3
    Cyberknife Center of Miami
    7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 105, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency















Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Acoustic Neuroma
Breast Cancer





Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

    
    

    

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    

    

    May 25, 2021
    Everyone was very pleasant i felt treated with respect by all Thank You
    John Sharpe — May 25, 2021
    
    
    About Dr. Mark Pomper, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568469013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Princess Margaret Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosp & Clins
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pomper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pomper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pomper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

