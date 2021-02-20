Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Popkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Popkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Popkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants of Northern Jersey LLC261 James St Ste 2B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 993-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popkin?
Dr. Popkin is very patient and kind. He responds to phone calls very quickly. He is very professional in treating patients and following up their progress. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Popkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225026834
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popkin works at
Dr. Popkin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Popkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.