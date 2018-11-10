Overview

Dr. Mark Potter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Potter works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Mallory-Weiss Syndrome, Duodenal Ulcer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.