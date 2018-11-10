See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Mark Potter, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Potter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Potter works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Mallory-Weiss Syndrome, Duodenal Ulcer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Anemia
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Esophageal Varices
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alcohol Withdrawal
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Screening Colonoscopy
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Neck
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Broken Neck
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Carotid Artery Disease
Celiac Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Endometriosis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fecal Impaction Removal

  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Mark Potter, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992776884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Amc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Amc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potter works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Potter’s profile.

    Dr. Potter has seen patients for Mallory-Weiss Syndrome, Duodenal Ulcer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Potter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.