Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Potter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Potter works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
Dr. Potter is an incredible GI doctor. Helped me really understand my disease (ulcerative colitis). Gave me all of the options available and I was able to get into remission for the last 5+ years. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Potter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992776884
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Amc
- Madigan Amc
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
