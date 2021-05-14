Overview of Dr. Mark Powell, MD

Dr. Mark Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Powell Orthopedics PA in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.