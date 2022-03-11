Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozsgay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO
Dr. Mark Pozsgay, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 761-9930
- Akron City Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had surgey and Dr. poszgay and his staff took great care of me!
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1194972109
- Magee Womens Hospital University Of Pittsburgh
- Summa Health System
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Pozsgay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozsgay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozsgay has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozsgay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pozsgay speaks Hungarian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozsgay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozsgay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozsgay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozsgay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.