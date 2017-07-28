See All Ophthalmologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Mark Preslan, MD

Ophthalmology
2.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Preslan, MD

Dr. Mark Preslan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.

Dr. Preslan works at MARK W PRESLAN MD LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Preslan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark W. Preslan M.d. LLC
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 572-0655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Mark Preslan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356383293
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Preslan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preslan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preslan works at MARK W PRESLAN MD LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Preslan’s profile.

    Dr. Preslan has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Preslan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preslan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

