Overview of Dr. Mark Prevost, MD

Dr. Mark Prevost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Prevost works at Southern Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Assoc. P C. in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.