Dr. Mark Prevost, MD
Dr. Mark Prevost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Southern Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Assoc. P C.2950 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 385-0880
Walker Baptist Medical Center3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 387-4000
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can't begin to describe how amazing Dr. Prevost is. He has performed 2 back surgeries on me and has renewed my life and has completely gotten me pain free. He is a caring and Godly man and I recommend him to as many people as I can.
About Dr. Mark Prevost, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Prevost has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prevost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
