Dr. Mark Prevost, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Prevost, MD

Dr. Mark Prevost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Prevost works at Southern Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Assoc. P C. in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prevost's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Assoc. P C.
    2950 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 385-0880
  2. 2
    Walker Baptist Medical Center
    3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 387-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walker Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2022
    I can't begin to describe how amazing Dr. Prevost is. He has performed 2 back surgeries on me and has renewed my life and has completely gotten me pain free. He is a caring and Godly man and I recommend him to as many people as I can.
    Kelly Pendley — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Prevost, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720086861
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

