Dr. Mark Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Price, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Medical District1213 Hermann Dr Ste 650, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 528-8882Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the front desk to the nurse to Doctor Price everyone was amazing! I highly recommend Doctor Price!
About Dr. Mark Price, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104985407
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Med Center
- Christus St Joseph Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
