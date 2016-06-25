Dr. Mark Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Price, MD
Dr. Mark Price, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Kaiser Health Plan Phy 2213285 Claremont Way, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 258-2500
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Price is a first class surgeon, I went to him for additional melanoma excision and a sentinel lymph node biopsy. He is kind, patient and an expert surgeon. His care and concern are palpable. He pays attention with intellect and compassion. I had a lot of misdiagnosis on the way to getting here- Dr. Price was the one who handled it in the end. If you have to be seen by him, you are fortunate that you will have one Kaiser's stars treating you. His stitch work is impeccable.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912071234
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.