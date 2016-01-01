Dr. Mark Priest, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Priest, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Priest, DO
Dr. Mark Priest, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Elk Rapids, MI. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Priest works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Priest's Office Locations
-
1
River Pharmacy124 Ames St, Elk Rapids, MI 49629 Directions (231) 498-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Priest?
About Dr. Mark Priest, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720157688
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priest accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priest works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Priest. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.