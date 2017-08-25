See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Prochaska works at Mark L. Prochaska, M.D. in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Mark L. Prochaska, M.D.
    7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-5220

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Couples Therapy
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Frontotemporal Dementia
Lewy Body Dementia
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Outpatient Psychiatry
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Vascular Dementia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2017
    Exceptional Psychiatrist very caring & compassionate. Listens & doesn't do just medication checks, but does psychotherapy. So no need to pay for psychologist. Also because of that he knows better what medication if any are needed! Great doctor that I have gone to for years.
    Barbara Ludlum in Shawnee, Ks — Aug 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417953290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Karl Menninger School Of Psychiatry
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prochaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prochaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prochaska works at Mark L. Prochaska, M.D. in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Prochaska’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prochaska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prochaska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prochaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prochaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

