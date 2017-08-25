Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prochaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Prochaska works at
Locations
-
1
Mark L. Prochaska, M.D.7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 601-5220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prochaska?
Exceptional Psychiatrist very caring & compassionate. Listens & doesn't do just medication checks, but does psychotherapy. So no need to pay for psychologist. Also because of that he knows better what medication if any are needed! Great doctor that I have gone to for years.
About Dr. Mark Prochaska, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417953290
Education & Certifications
- Karl Menninger School Of Psychiatry
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prochaska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prochaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prochaska works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prochaska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prochaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prochaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prochaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.