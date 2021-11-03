See All Ophthalmologists in Martinsburg, WV
Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD

Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.

Dr. Promersberger works at Martinsburg Eye Associates in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Promersberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Martinsburg Eye Associates Pllc
    2002 Professional Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 267-4273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Migraine
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Just had my first visit with Dr. Promersberger. I have really bad trust issues with doctors these days (arrogant, impersonal, with God complexes), that don't listen, and seem to just be in the medical field for money. Dr Promersberger is very caring, humble, and with me, trustworthy. I highly recommend him, and wish, more doctors in all fields were more like him. Not everything is a nail, to a hammer!
    Kathryn Marty — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760415228
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Promersberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Promersberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Promersberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Promersberger works at Martinsburg Eye Associates in Martinsburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Promersberger’s profile.

    Dr. Promersberger has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Promersberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Promersberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Promersberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Promersberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Promersberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

