Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD
Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Dr. Promersberger's Office Locations
Martinsburg Eye Associates Pllc2002 Professional Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-4273
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my first visit with Dr. Promersberger. I have really bad trust issues with doctors these days (arrogant, impersonal, with God complexes), that don't listen, and seem to just be in the medical field for money. Dr Promersberger is very caring, humble, and with me, trustworthy. I highly recommend him, and wish, more doctors in all fields were more like him. Not everything is a nail, to a hammer!
About Dr. Mark Promersberger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Promersberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Promersberger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Promersberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Promersberger has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Promersberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Promersberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Promersberger.
