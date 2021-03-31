See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD

Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Provenzano works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Provenzano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Sports Clinic
    950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-0077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Internal Derangement of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2021
    I need to make an appointment for a cortisone shot for my elbow. I am an old patient of Dr Provenzano’s . Rick Renaudin
    Rick Renaudin — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811094584
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provenzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Provenzano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Provenzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Provenzano works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Provenzano’s profile.

    Dr. Provenzano has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Provenzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Provenzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provenzano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provenzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provenzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

