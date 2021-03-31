Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provenzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD
Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Provenzano works at
Dr. Provenzano's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Sports Clinic950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-0077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Provenzano?
I need to make an appointment for a cortisone shot for my elbow. I am an old patient of Dr Provenzano’s . Rick Renaudin
About Dr. Mark Provenzano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811094584
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provenzano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Provenzano accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provenzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Provenzano works at
Dr. Provenzano has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Provenzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Provenzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provenzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provenzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provenzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.