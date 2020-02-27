Overview of Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD

Dr. Mark Pruzansky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Pruzansky works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.