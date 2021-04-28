Overview of Dr. Mark Psarakis, MD

Dr. Mark Psarakis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Psarakis works at Steward Internal Medicine, Sebastian in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.