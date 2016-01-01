Overview

Dr. Mark Ptacek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deadwood, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Custer Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Ptacek works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.